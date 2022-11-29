Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have the best chance of signing Justin Verlander in free agency, per Jon Morosi. Morosi joined MLB Network to discuss Verlander’s potential free agency destinations.

“If the Astros had a real urgency to sign Verlander and a desperation, if you will, based on where their pitching staff stands, they could probably do it,” Morosi said. “Quite simply, their need for Verlander is less than the Dodgers’ need for Verlander. … I believe the Dodgers have the best chance at this moment to sign Justin Verlander.”

He added that the Astros’ Jose Abreu signing could impact their free agency approach. Additionally, Morosi notes that the Astros don’t necessarily need Justin Verlander given their pitching depth. There is also uncertainty with the Astros and Verlander, as Jim Crane said he hasn’t visited with him lately.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers make sense as a landing destination for the reigning AL Cy Young award winner.

LA reportedly met with Verlander on Monday. With Walker Buehler set to miss most of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery, Verlander’s presence would help to fill a void in the rotation. Clayton Kershaw’s post-2023 future is uncertain, so the Dodgers may not be opposed to giving Justin Verlander a 2-3 year contract.

As Morosi stated, LA’s need for him outweighs that of Houston’s.

However, teams such as the New York Yankees and Mets should not be completely ruled out. The Yankees are in the market for starting pitching, while the Mets are waiting on Jacob deGrom’s free agency decision.

But as of this moment, it appears that the Dodgers are in the driver’s seat of the Justin Verlander free agency sweepstakes.