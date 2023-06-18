The Los Angeles Dodgers have been decimated by pitching injuries. Los Angeles is so thin at starting pitcher, the Dodgers may be forced to bend an MLB rule just to have a pitcher in place.

Michael Grove was recently optioned to AAA. However, he never officially reported to AAA and has remained with the team. The Dodgers seem poised to “recall” him for an upcoming start with the Los Angeles Angels or Houston Astros, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Since Grove was sent down, he normally would require a minimum of 15 days at the AAA level. However, if another pitcher goes on the injured list, that player can return. While there's no word of who is going on the IL, Grove is now poised to make a quick return to the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the trickiness of Grove's current MLB status.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Our pitching is in flux right now so Michael is in a holding pattern,” Roberts said.

While Grove might be returning to Los Angeles, that might not necessarily be a good thing for the right-hander. Over seven appearances and six starts with the Dodgers this season, Grove has put up a 0-2 record with a putrid 8.10 ERA and a 30/9 K/BB ratio.

Still, with injuries to players like Julio Urias and Dustin May, the Dodgers have no choice. Even if it took bending a couple rules, Los Angeles is now counting on Michael Grove. They'll hope his “demotion” set him straight as he makes his return to the major league mound.