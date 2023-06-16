The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for a series against their NL West rival San Francisco Giants. Before the first pitch in their clash, the Dodgers have called up one of their best pitching prospects.

Los Angeles is calling up RHP Emmet Sheehan, via Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Sheehan is set to make his debut for the Dodgers in a Friday start.

Sheehan currently ranks as No. 13 prospect in the Dodgers farm system, via MLB Pipeline. After being drafted in the sixth-round of the 2021 MLB Draft by Los Angeles, the right-hander has now achieved his big league dreams.

In his brief minor league career, Sheehan appeared in 39 games. He held a 14-3 record with a 2.76 ERA and a 228/62 K/BB ratio. This season, Sheehan made 12 appearances at the AAA level. He put up a 4-1 record with a 1.86 ERA and a 88/23 K/BB ratio.

Making the jump from AA to the MLB, Sheehan will be joining a Los Angeles rotation in need of a spark. The Dodgers rank 21st in the league with a 4.47 ERA. Injuries have decimated the pitching staff with players like Julio Urias and Dustin May getting hurt. Not to mention Walker Buehler's long-term injury.

There's no word just yet if Emmet Sheehan is here to stay in Los Angeles. However, he'll have a major opportunity against the Giants. With a strong performance, Sheehan can show the Dodgers why he didn't need the AAA and is ready to stick in the MLB. The Dodgers are desperate for him to succeed.