The Los Angeles Dodgers are not facing an elimination game on Monday. Game 2 of the NLDS does present itself as a must-win affair though. The last thing LA wants to do is head to Arizona down 2-0 in the series. The Arizona Diamondbacks are rolling with their ace Zac Gallen on Monday, however. So can rookie Bobby Miller save the Dodgers in Game 2 against Gallen and AZ?

Clayton Kershaw stumbled in Game 1. The future Hall-of-Famer couldn't even make it through the first inning and the Dodgers were ultimately defeated 11-2.

The result of the game has many people around the MLB world counting out the Dodgers. After all, LA has endured their share of struggles in the postseason over the years. What people are forgetting, though, is that Saturday's lopsided affair was only one game. The Dodgers are down 1-0 and can still bounce back.

And that is where Bobby Miller comes in.

Why Bobby Miller will save the Dodgers season

Miller has displayed ace-caliber potential in 2023. He entered the season as LA's top pitching prospect and has not disappointed.

The 24-year-old wasn't exceptional during the regular season, however. He pitched to the tune of a 3.76 ERA and 1.102 WHIP. Miller also struck out 119 hitters across 124.1 innings pitched. Miller rose to the occasion in big games though.

His first ever big league start came against MLB's best team in 2023, the Atlanta Braves. Miller didn't display any hesitancy and allowed just one run over five innings.

Miller continued to pitch well in notable contests. He shutout the New York Yankees in early June, and later did the same against the Philadelphia Phillies. In July, Miller held one of baseball's best offenses (Texas Rangers) to just three runs over six innings.

Bobby Miller faced these Diamondbacks twice in August. He spun six shutout innings on August 9th, and surrendered four runs in a late-August appearance that also saw him go six innings.

Finally, in early September, Miller threw seven scoreless innings against the Braves in a contest the Dodgers ended up winning.

It goes without saying, but there is more pressure in a playoff atmosphere. But Miller hasn't backed down in the big moments so far in his young career. There's nothing to suggest that will change on Monday. As long as LA's offense steps up to the plate and provides enough run support, the Dodgers will be in a good position to earn a crucial rebound victory in Game 2.