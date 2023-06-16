The Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in extra innings Thursday was a victory that the team sorely needed. Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor tied the game with a sixth-inning grand slam. After neither team produced a run in four straight innings, Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman delivered a game-winning single in the 11th inning.

The Dodgers were scuffling before Thursday's game. Coming off a disappointing 2-4 road trip, the Dodgers split its first two games with the White Sox. A defeat Thursday would've marked a third straight series loss, all coming against opponents that are out of the current playoff race. Thankfully for Los Angeles, Freddie Freeman and Chirs Taylor had other plans.

“Getting a series win for us was the biggest thing,” Taylor said after leading the charger in the comeback against the White Sox. “We’ve kind of been in a slump here, so to speak, and tonight felt like a momentum changer. Hopefully we can kind of ride that and get on a roll here moving forward.”

Freeman told reporters that the team had conversations before the games about its recent struggles. The Dodgers' players admitted that they needed to improve. It took more than half the game as Los Angeles fell behind 4-0 through five and a half innings, but the Dodgers eventually got the job done.

“A series win is huge,” Freeman said. “Good to play some good baseball the last couple days and got a series win, so we’ll carry that into the big weekend.

Freeman has certainly done his job all season long. One of the top 2023 NL MVP candidates, Freeman is hitting .328/.409/.566 with 13 home runs.

The Dodgers are hopeful that the victories can springboard the team towards a much better stretch of baseball. Los Angeles' underachieving season has allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks to build a two-game lead atop the NL West.