Dave Roberts was anything but happy following the Los Angeles Dodgers' late-game meltdown Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Roberts did not hold back at all when he spoke about what he thought of Los Angeles' bullpen, which faltered yet again.

“It’s very frustrating, and they have to do better,” Roberts said after the Dodgers suffered an 8-4 defeat at the hands of the White Sox at home (via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register). “It’s not workload. It’s not the wrong lanes or the right lanes, it’s they need to be better. Period.”

The Dodgers had a two-run lead entering the eighth inning in which they surrendered three runs. Yency Almonte gave up two earned runs on a Jake Burger home run before he was replaced on the mound by Alex Vesia, who would then surrender the game-winning run for the White Sox. Brusdal Gaterol was tasked to take out the fire to end the top of the inning for the Dodgers. In the ninth, LA's bullpen continued to break down, with Tayler Smith giving up three earned runs. Overall, Los Angeles' relievers put on a show equivalent to a burning dumpster that left Roberts absolutely frustrated.

Prior to the loss to the White Sox, Dodgers bullpen had an ERA of 4.74 — fourth-worst in the majors. With how their relievers are performing, the Dodgers could (and should) be thinking about making moves to shore up the group ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Dodgers will look to get better performance from their relievers this Thursday in the series finale versus the White Sox.