The Freddie Freeman-Jason Heyward relationship has been well-detailed. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Heyward in free agency, re-uniting him with Freddie Freeman. Once teammates with the Atlanta Braves, the duo would get the chance to compete for a championship together if Heyward made the Dodgers' Opening Day roster.

The Dodgers are now getting ready for another pennant race, and things couldn't have worked out better for Freeman and Heyward in their first season together in nearly a decade.

It was far from certain that Heyward would find a home in Los Angeles. The Chicago Cubs released Heyward, even though the team still owed him $22 million for the 2023 season. Heyward posted a .606 OPS from 2021-2022, leaving the outfielder open to plenty of criticism.

“All that negative stuff, you can just throw away because when you know Jason, it’s only going to be positive because he is such a wonderful human,” Freeman said, via The New York Times.. “And he brought a World Series to Chicago, so I don’t know how you could ever be saying anything bad or mean about Jason Heyward. What he does in the city, the inner cities, what he’s still doing in Chicago, if mean things are coming out of your mouth about Jason, you need to re-evaluate your own life.”

Heyward's .797 OPS in 88 games is his second-highest mark since he signed a $184 million contract with the Cubs ahead of the 2016 season. Freeman has arguably been the best hitter in MLB. The Dodgers' first baseman has a .344 batting average. Freeman leads the NL with a .420 on-base percentage and a 1.017 OPS.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten to be teammates again,” Freeman said. “I get to see him every day now. And I’m just having a blast.”