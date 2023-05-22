Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves series features a number of intriguing storylines. LA and Atlanta are the two best teams in the National League, so it should be competitive throughout. Additionally, Freddie Freeman is returning to Atlanta to face his former team once again. Freeman, who made his initial return last year during his first season with the Dodgers, commented on this season’s return to his old stomping grounds, per SportsNet LA.

“Much better… a little bit different feelings coming into this one,” Freeman said following his emotional return in 2022. “It’s good to be home, got to spend the night at my house last night so that was nice. My dad drove me into the field today… it’s been good coming in here and having Jason Heyward this time around, it’s been definitely a lot nicer.”

Freddie Freeman, who’s once again having an exceptional season and is truly a model of consistency, played with the Braves from 2010-2021. He won the MVP in 2020 and led the Braves to a World Series victory during the 2021 campaign. Freeman was the face of the team prior to leaving ahead of the 2022 offseason, a decision that was difficult for the superstar first baseman.

As Freeman mentioned, his former Braves teammate and current Dodgers teammate Jason Heyward is also returning to Atlanta. Freeman elaborated on his MLB journey alongside Heyward, per SportsNet LA as well.

“Nine years later, we’ve been enjoying it the past couple months,” Freeman said of teaming up with Heyward once again following their time together in Atlanta. “This one’s a little different coming back to Atlanta together for the first time.

“It’s special… it’s going to be fun to share the field with him again here in Atlanta.”

The Dodgers and Braves will begin their three-game series on Monday with the best record in the National League on the line.