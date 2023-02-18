Los Angeles Dodgers fans might be encouraged by what first baseman Freddie Freeman has to say about one of the team’s free-agent additions.

Outfielder Jason Heyward is in Dodgers’ camp on a minor-league contract. Freeman played with Heyward on the Atlanta Braves and seems to have some confidence that the outfielder can make Los Angeles’ 2023 Opening Day roster.

“It’s in there and I think he might have unlocked something,” Freddie Freeman said about Heyward, via Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said the changes Heyward has made are “significant” and he plans to get him plenty of ABs in games this spring even if they come on the back fields in minor league games — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 18, 2023

Freeman isn’t the only member of the Dodgers who likes what he’s seen from Heyward. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is prepared to give Heyward many opportunities in spring training.

The Dodgers might not have very high expectations for Heyward for the 2023 MLB season. Los Angeles took a flyer on the veteran, who was released by the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs cut ties with Heyward despite owing him $22 million in the last year of his contract.

It’s a low-risk proposition for the Dodgers. Los Angeles will only owe Heyward the veteran minimum salary if he makes the team.

Heyward wasn’t a productive MLB hitter in either of the last two seasons. Before hitting .204/.278/.277 in 48 games during the 2022 season, Heyward posted a .627 OPS with eight home runs over 104 games during the 2021 campaign.

The Dodgers had a relatively quiet offseason. Los Angeles is taking shots on a few veterans. The team’s biggest addition was signing slugger J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $10 million contract.

The Dodgers made a splash two offseasons ago by inking Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract. Freeman was a top-five MVP candidate for the fifth straight year. The first baseman hit .325 with a league-high .407 on-base percentage in his first season as a Dodger.

One-third of the Dodgers’ starting lineup left Los Angeles in free agency. Shortstop Trea Turned joined the Philadelphia Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million contract. Long-time third baseman Justin Turner went to the Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers released Cody Bellinger, who ended up signing with the Cubs.

The Dodgers were upset in the 2022 NLDS by the San Diego Padres after winning a franchise-record 111 games in the regular season.