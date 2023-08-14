The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up an 8-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, and starting pitcher Julio Urias had a solid game, throwing seven innings and giving up three earned runs while striking out 12 batters. Urias detailed his game plan and why he is having success.

“Throwing first-pitch strikes is the most important thing for me — I was able to do that today, and that's why I was able to get these results,” Julio Urias said through an interpreter, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “Attacking is the most important part for me.”

Urias said that he is just focussing on attacking batters, and that leads to success.

“That's what I've done so well over the last two years, and I think my inconsistencies have come from not doing that,” Urias said through an interpreter, according to DiGiovanna. “Now, I'm just focusing on attack, attack, attack, and it's been a fundamental reason for my recent success.”

The Dodgers moved to 71-46 with the win over the Rockies on Sunday. They are now comfortably in first place of the National League West, 8.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants. All of a sudden, the Dodgers are running away with the division once again. For much of the first half of the season, the Arizona Diamondbacks were in first place. Now, the Dodgers have passed the Giants and Diamondbacks and are setting themselves up for a comfortable September.

It seems like the Dodgers might be gearing up for another collision course with the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.