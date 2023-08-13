Dave Roberts has had the pleasure of being the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2016. He has been to the World Series thrice and coached tons of different stars over the years and led teams that posted gaudy win totals. But this season's team is different.

The Dodgers have fielded teams under Roberts that led MLB in wins, made it to the Fall Classic and even won it all. But Roberts said that this Dodgers team is his favorite squad that he has ever managed, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

“I love this club. I mean, I really love it. It’s as tight-knit group as I’ve seen,” Roberts said, via USA TODAY Sports. “It’s a very unselfish group. When I’m asking pitcher to pitch in various roles, and for hitters to play in different roles, and for guys to whatever it takes to win a ballgame, that is being a good teammate. I’ve got 26 of those guys. That has been our secret sauce throughout the injuries, the inconsistencies…There were low expectations outside our clubhouse, but I will tell you this: ‘Good teams find ways to win.' Conversely, there are teams that just don’t know how to win.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Dodgers once again have one of the five best records in baseball and look like they can contend for a World Series. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman still rake as well as just about anyone. Will Smith, Max Muncy, James Outman and J.D. Martinez round up a scary hitting core.

The Dodgers' pitching has been shaky at different points but still have Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Bobby Miller, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol to attack opposing lineups. They added Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to help out the pitching staff, plus potion players Kiké Hernandez and Amed Rosario. Hernandez is back for his second stint on the Dodgers and keeping the great vibes going.

Other Dodgers teams were saddled with massive expectations that they did not live up to. This one still has high expectations but, as Roberts explains, creates a healthy environment where players want to win for each other. Teams like the Atlanta Braves will stand in their way but these Dodgers are a very talented bunch.