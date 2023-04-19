Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Clayton Kershaw has notched another incredible feat: 200 career wins. In the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-0 win over the New York Mets, the 35-year-old icon struck out seven batters in nine scoreless innings to reach a historic mark that only three other active players have ever reached.

Kershaw was somewhat coy about the achievement but revealed why it is significant to him. The Dodgers legend said that it shows the incredible teams he has been a part of over his years in his 16 major-league seasons, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“The goal is to win,” Kershaw said, via The Athletic. “That’s why tonight is really cool. Because it’s a team stat, a win. So for me to be able to do that 200 times, is just a product of being on some great teams. That’s why I really like tonight and that’s pretty cool. As far as reflecting, I’m not the greatest at that, either. But being able to think back about the different groups of guys that I’ve played with, the different division titles that we’ve won, the different regular seasons and all these things, to be able to have this many wins is just a byproduct of all those people that I got to play with. Once again, thankful to be part of this organization, really. That’s all tonight comes down to.”

Kershaw joins Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke and Max Scherzer as the only current pitchers with 200 wins to their name. He trails only Don Sutton and Don Drysdale on the Dodgers’ leaderboard but padded his lead atop the franchise’s strikeout leaderboard.

There’s no denying Kershaw’s status as one of the best pitchers of his generation. With an MVP, three Cy Young awards, three NL pennants and a 2020 World Series win, his resumé is one of the best in recent memory. He remains a great pitcher even though his best days are behind him.

As a stat, the pitcher win is valued less today than at previous times in MLB history. Even with the acknowledgment that it shows team success more than pitching success, Clayton Kershaw reaching the 200-win threshold is a testament to his contribution to winning baseball for a long period of time.