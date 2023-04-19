A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Clayton Kershaw was in vintage form Tuesday night, as he led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-0 win at home over the New York Mets. It wasn’t just any other victory for the future Hall of Famer, though. The victory against the Mets was the 200th of Kershaw’s legendary career. With that win, Kershaw also became just the third member of an exclusive 200-win Dodgers club.

Although he is still several wins away from becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, Clayton Kershaw, for now, has the best win percentage among pitchers with 200 wins, per The Athletic.

The 35-year-old Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings in the win over the Mets while striking out nine New York batters and surrendering just three hits. So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Kershaw has a 3-1 record to go with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

With his latest win, Clayton Kershaw also joins Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer of the Mets and former Dodgers teammate and current Kansas City Royals hurler Zack Greinke in another exclusive group of active big league pitchers with at least 200 career wins. Unlike those three aces, though, Kershaw collected all his wins with only one baseball club.

Kershaw is aging like fine wine. After going just 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in the 2021 season. the Dodgers star has pitched effectively since. In 2022, he was named an All-Star while finishing the season with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

Kershaw has at least a couple of good seasons left in him, so it’s going to be interesting how the Dodgers will deal with him once his current contract expires at the end of the 2023 MLB season.