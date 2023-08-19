The Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated 11-3 by the Miami Marlins on Friday night, snapping their 11-game win streak. The loss itself wasn't that concerning, as LA remains in a comfortable position in the NL West. Rather, it was Tony Gonsolin's performance that led to questions. The 2022 All-Star has dealt with injury and underperformance in 2023. After coughing up 10 earned runs over 3.1 innings Friday versus Miami, the Dodgers placed him on the injured list for the second time this season, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Dave Roberts said Gonsolin is going on the IL with an elbow injury. According to David Vassegh of SportsNet LA, Roberts conceded that the starting pitcher is “unlikely” to pitch again during the 2023 season.

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin's forgettable 2023 season

Gonsolin wasn't able to find his rhythm after beginning the season on the injured list. Overall, he's appeared in 20 games and owns a 4.98 ERA. Gonsolin's also recorded just 82 strikeouts compared to 40 walks across 103.0 innings pitched. Perhaps this injury concern explains his struggles.

Whether his underperformance was due to the elbow issue or not, it appears Gonsolin's '23 campaign may be over. Fortunately for the Dodgers, Lance Lynn has been nothing short of electric since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, Clayton Kershaw has been tremendous, Bobby Miller is impressing in his rookie season, and Julio Urias remains a reliable option despite previously dealing with his own frustrations on the mound.

If Urias can find his Cy Young-caliber form once again, the Dodgers will still feature a dynamic postseason rotation. Nevertheless, Gonsolin will be missed following this injury news.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.