When Alex Reyes signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, all parties were hoping he could return to his All Star form. However, for both Reyes and the Dodgers, those hopes won't come to fruition anytime soon.

Reyes has undergone another shoulder surgery and won't pitch in 2023, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. While no timetable is set in place, Reyes isn't expected to pitch again until sometime during the 2024 season.

It wasn't long ago that Alex Reyes was one of the most highly touted closers in the league. He was named to his first and only star game back in 2021. That season, he pitched to a 3.24 ERA and a 95/52 K/BB ratio with 29 saves.

However, the 2021 season was the last time Reyes pitched in the major leagues. He underwent labrum surgery that took him out for the entire 2022 season. Still, fully healthy entering the 2023 season, Los Angeles decided to take a chance.

It isn't hard to see why the Dodgers were interested in Reyes. It only cost $1.1 million to sign him. Furthermore, he's a pitcher with closing experience who shined that last time he was on the mound. Since he was healthy, Los Angeles could've gotten a diamond in the rough.

Unfortunately for them and the reliever, injury problems once again got in the way of success. The Dodgers will now have to determine whether or not to bring back Reyes next season. Reyes is now staring at another long injury layoff as he looks to get back into the MLB.