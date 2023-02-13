The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing uncertainties in the outfield and infield heading into 2023. Additionally, Los Angles doesn’t have a set closer for the season. Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol are among the closing candidates for LA. Phillips is likely the favorite, but the Dodgers recently agreed to terms with former All-Star Alex Reyes on a one-year deal. Reyes missed 2022 due to injury, however, his potential makes him an intriguing closing option.

The Dodgers must consider giving him the closer role in 2023.

Why Dodgers must make Alex Reyes 2023 closer

Alex Reyes’ 2021 stats with the St. Louis Cardinals were impressive to say the least. He recorded a superb 3.24 ERA while striking out 95 hitters over 72.1 innings pitched, per Baseball Reference. Reyes also saved 29 games that year, so he has closing experience.

His experience is what makes him such an intriguing candidate.

Evan Phillips is an excellent pitcher. He posted a remarkable 1.14 ERA during the 2022 campaign. Phillips also only has three total saves. Could he make the transition and find success? Probably. But keeping him in a set-up role extends the Dodgers’ bullpen in a sense.

If the 3-5 hitters are due up in the seventh inning, Dave Roberts could call upon Phillips to retire the side. He wouldn’t be locked down in the closer role which may benefit the team. The same can be said for Graterol.

With all of this being stated, there’s no guarantee that Alex Reyes will become the Dodgers’ closer. Los Angeles could prefer to turn to an in-house alternative. Reyes also comes with question marks since he dealt with injury last year.

But the upside and ceiling are difficult to deny. Reyes has the talent to pitch at an elite level while saving games in the bullpen.

The Dodgers’ may opt for a closer-by-comittee to open the season. This would allow Roberts and the coaching staff to try out a number of different relievers in the closer role. Additionally, it would provide opportunities to play the match-up game in the ninth inning.

For now, there are no guarantees what strategy the Dodgers will implement when it comes to closing games in 2023. However, they would be smart to give Alex Reyes a chance.