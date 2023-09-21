Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller is expected to start either Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS. Miller has performed especially well in recent action, and will likely play a pivotal role for LA in the MLB playoffs. Miller, who appears to be a star the Dodgers can count on for years to come, commented on his potential playoff role.

“I feel ready,” Miller said, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. “I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here, and I feel very ready. I've got the guys here that have had a lot of experience there. So I’ve been asking those guys some questions here and there, how they go about it. I feel really ready.”

Dodgers' Bobby Miller: “I feel ready”

Miller isn't scared of the moment. His confidence has shown on the mound. It likely plays a role in his success.

Miller, who was formerly LA's top pitching prospect, owns a 3.97 ERA across 113.1 innings pitched for the Dodgers in 2023. He has also struck out 106 hitters and pitched to the tune of a 1.129 WHIP.

The Dodgers pitcher has been impressive during the month of September with the exception of one outing. He's allowed three runs or less in three of his four September starts, and has struck out at least five hitters in each of those performances. He began September by posting a seven inning, one run gem against the Atlanta Braves, a team the Dodgers could face in the MLB playoffs.

Los Angeles will still need Clayton Kershaw to lead the charge as the veteran ace. Receiving quality production from Lance Lynn would also be helpful. With much of LA's rotation on the injured list at the moment, though, Bobby Miller's performance in October will be crucial.