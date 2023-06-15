Los Angeles Dodgers rookie sensation Bobby Miller has firmly earned his spot in the starting rotation, and manager Dave Roberts confirmed as much today.

However, there is an unlikely twist that comes with that positive news, as there will be extra days of rest inserted between Miller's starts. He does not have an inning pitch limit, but Roberts wants to make sure they can manage his workload that comes with the intense major league grind, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.

Miller has been making the rounds in the media lately, after his stellar first four starts shattered records and received high-praise from his star teammates.

Two-time Cy Young winning rotation partner Clayton Kershaw raved about the five different pitches he has in his toolbox, joking that he has him beat in the skill department.

The Dodgers rotation has undergone a great deal of uncertainty this season, with several injuries from mainstays Julio Urias and Dustin May. Additionally, Noah Syndergaard has posted a miserable 7.16 ERA in his first year with the team, and appears to be on the brink of exiting the rotation altogether.

Their absence gave Miller the chance to show his stuff, and he took the opportunity and ran with it. His unbelievable 0.78 ERA in four starts with never more than one run allowed was done by only two other players in MLB history.

He will look to keep the heat turned up when he gets back on the mound on Saturday against division rival San Francisco Giants. All eyes will be on the budding star, as Roberts hopes his extra days of rest plan helps keep the rookie in peak form.