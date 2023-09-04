It's early into his career, but we can safely say that Bobby Miller is going to be one hell of a player. The young Los Angeles Dodgers sling was tapped to start against the white-hot Atlanta Braves. It was a tall task, especially for a rookie. Miller was up for the challenge, though. The righty faced Atlanta's dominant lineup and knocked them down one-by-one.

It was an impressive outing for Miller, who's been excellent ever since he was called up. After the conclusion of the Dodgers-Braves series, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker praised Bobby Miller, per MLB.com.

“That's kind of effortless 99 to 100 [mph] and he's got good secondary stuff,” Snitker said. “That's a good-looking young pitcher right there. He's a strong kid and I love his delivery.”

The Dodgers' pitchers seemingly couldn't figure out how to deal with the Braves' lineup in the first two games of the series. Lance Lynn and Julio Urias struggled against the might of Atlanta pitching. However, it was the Dodgers' young guns that found a way to limit the damage from the Braves.

Emmet Sheehan, who was called up just days before his start, had an excellent start against Atlanta a couple of days ago. He allowed just one run while striking out six. Unfortunately, it was the Dodgers' bullpen that let him down. Miller mirrored Sheehan's performance: he lasted seven innings, allowing three hits, a walk, and one run off a Matt Olson HR. Thankfully, their bullpen was able to finish the job.

With the win, the Dodgers avoid the sweep from the Braves. A matchup between these two titans in the playoffs seem inevitable. LA is hoping that Miller, Sheehan, and their young slingers can keep this performance up when the lights shine bright in the postseason.