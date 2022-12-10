By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Chris Taylor settled in as a left fielder last year. However, he was once regarded as a utility man who could play multiple positions. And he certainly still features that ability. Taylor recently joined AM 570 LA Sports radio and discussed the potential of playing CF or SS amid the departures of Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger.

“I would love to play short and center,” Taylor said. “Haven’t even had that conversation or thought about it… we’re still early in the offseason, a lot can happen. Shortstop always has been my favorite position. That would be exciting if I got to play some shortstop. Outfield is outfield to me. Left field, center, right it’s kind of all the same.”

Chris Taylor’s versatility will prove to be key for the Dodgers this season. LA reportedly made a run at CF Kevin Kiermaier before he recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, both Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger signed elsewhere in free agency, leaving gaping holes in centerfield and at shortstop.

Dave Roberts previously said that the Dodgers will “probably” fill in Gavin Lux at shortstop if they don’t add help from the outside. However, LA could utilize a platoon at short between left-handed hitting Gavin Lux and right-handed hitting Chris Taylor. But Taylor is an outfield candidate as well.

Regardless of what moves LA ends up making, Chris Taylor is open to playing anywhere on the diamond. And that is a crucial advantage for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers.