By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly made a strong push for CF Kevin Kiermaier in MLB free agency, per Juan Toribio. However, Kiermaier ultimately agreed to terms with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“#Dodgers made a really strong push for Kevin Kiermaier, who was their top target in center. It came down to those two teams. But Kiermaier, who lives in Tampa, elected to stay in the AL East,” Toribio wrote on Twitter.

He is familiar with the AL East, spending his entire career with the Tampa Bay Rays prior to inking this deal in Toronto. A move to the west coast would have represented a significant change for Kevin Kiermaier.

The Blue Jays also play their Spring Training games in Florida, so Kiermaier can be close to home for an extra month of the year. Had he signed with the Dodgers, Kiermaier would of spent his spring in Arizona with the ball club.

The Dodgers were in the hunt for a centerfielder as a result of their previous decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger. Bellinger recently inked a deal in Chicago with the Cubs, so the Dodgers are now left searching for their next centerfield alternative.

Kevin Kiermaier doesn’t produce much in the way of offensive productivity. But he’s a 3-time Gold Glove winner with impressive defensive prowess. He makes all of the routine plays and is no stranger to lighting up highlight reels. The Blue Jays are expected to move George Springer to a corner outfield spot, which will allow Kiermaier to take over centerfield duties in Toronto.

It will be interesting to see how he performs with the Blue Jays in 2023.