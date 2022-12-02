Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to shortstops such as Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson amid Trea Turner’s free agency uncertainty. However, Dave Roberts revealed that Los Angeles may opt to roll with an in-house option should Turner leave this offseason, per Doug McKain.

“If it doesn’t work with Trea, we have one of our homegrown guys in Gavin Lux who we’re probably looking at to fill in at short,” Roberts said. “I loved having Trea with us.”

Gavin Lux produced steady results in 2022. And at just 25 years old, he is a breakout candidate for the 2023 campaign. Recent rumors suggest that the Dodgers could look to add a second baseman, such as Kolten Wong, via trade. Roberts also mentioned Max Muncy as a second base option. This would allow Lux, who played second in 2022, to transition over to shortstop in the event of a Trea Turner Dodgers departure.

It should be noted that Dave Roberts did not say that conversations are over with Turner. There is still an outside chance of LA re-signing the star shortstop. But the majority of the MLB world is expecting Trea Turner to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Dodgers could still look into singing someone such as Bogaerts or Swanson. Shortstop Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers also profiles as a trade alternative. But given Roberts’ comments, fans should not be surprised to see Gavin Lux patrolling shortstop next season.

In 129 games last year, Lux slashed .276/.346/.399 with a .745 OPS. He doesn’t offer much in the way of power, but he’s a solid hitter with defensive prowess.