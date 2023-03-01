The Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers will go head-to-head on Wednesday in a Spring Training affair. LA received a devastating Gavin Lux injury update on Tuesday, as it was revealed he suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss the entire 2023 season. The Dodgers are now expected to shift things around in the infield. Notably, Chris Taylor, who was expected to primarily play in the outfield, will receive reps at shortstop. Sure enough, Dave Roberts immediately placed Taylor at short for Wednesday’s game, per Juan Toribio.

Chris Taylor starts at shortstop today for the #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/WH2Y1H8y4v — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 1, 2023

Miguel Rojas is projected to be the Dodgers’ starting shortstop in 2023 following Lux’s injury. However, Taylor will fill in at times this season.

There are two other interesting notes to make from the Dodgers’ Wednesday lineup.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

First off, Dustin May will make his Spring Training debut. He has the talent to completely change the dynamic of Los Angeles’ pitching rotation with a bounce back season. Fans will want to keep tabs on May throughout the spring.

Additionally, one of the Dodgers’ main talking points during the offseason revolved around centerfield. It was unclear who would replace Cody Bellinger at the position. Trayce Thompson is a strong candidate to play center in 2023, but he is in left field for Wednesday’s game. James Outman, another CF candidate, is in the lineup but will DH. Veteran Jason Heyward gets the nod in center for this contest.

With Taylor set to play more infield moving forward, that will directly impact players such as Thompson, Heyward, and Outman.

The Dodgers were already dealing with a number of changes. It will be intriguing to see how their defensive alignment rounds out come Opening Day.