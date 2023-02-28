The Los Angeles Dodgers have undergone a number of roster changes since the 2022 season. One of their primary storylines during this past offseason revolved around departing stars like Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger. Although some fans are worried about the ball club, Los Angeles still has plenty of talent and will remain confident heading into the 2023 campaign. However, there are three players who can drastically impact the Dodgers’ success with rebound efforts.

Without further ado, here are three Dodgers players who need bounce back seasons.

Chris Taylor

The easy answer here would have been Miguel Rojas. Rojas is expected to take over shortstop duties following Gavin Lux’s season ending injury. However, Rojas isn’t expected to provide much offensive value. As long as he continues to perform well on defense, the Dodgers will be content.

Chris Taylor, on the other hand, has flashed signs of impactful offensive productivity in previous years. Taylor is expected to get some reps at shortstop this season as well. But he can prove to be extremely valuable at the plate with a rebound performance.

Taylor made the NL All-Star team in 2021 and ultimately slashed .254/.344/.438 with a .782 OPS and 20 home runs that season. It wasn’t a jaw-dropping stat line by any means, but Taylor was unquestionably productive. He also came through with some clutch hits during the postseason.

However, Taylor took a step in the wrong direction in 2022 for the Dodgers. He hit just .221 with a lackluster .677 OPS. He was limited to just 118 games, so perhaps he will find his footing if healthy in 2023. The Dodgers believed that Taylor’s struggles were a product of a hampering injury.

It will be interesting to see if injuries plague him once again this year. If not, he should be in line for a bounce back effort.

Max Muncy

Max Muncy’s 2023 performance may ultimately determine how good the offense will be. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are expected to carry the load. Meanwhile, Will Smith is one of the best hitting catchers in the sport. JD Martinez will also provide value from the DH spot for LA.

But the offensive depth isn’t what it once was for the team. If Muncy labors in 2023, the Dodgers’ lineup will be thin beyond the four aforementioned players. However, if Muncy returns to his old self, their batting order will look intimidating with five true threats in the lineup.

Muncy has blasted more than 35 home runs three times during his career. He’s a two-time All-Star who finished 10th in MVP voting back in 2021 after clubbing 36 homers and recording an impressive .895 OPS.

In 2022, Muncy posted just a .713 OPS while hitting only 21 home runs. He also had a batting average of .196 after hitting .249 in 2021.

And in opposition to Taylor, who’s struggles likely stemmed form injury, Muncy remained healthy for most of the year. He played in 136 games but just simply never got things going. With that being said, he still showed signs of life at times. Perhaps a more consistent role, as he’s expected to primarily play third base, will allow him to focus on his craft and return to All-Star form.

Dustin May

Dustin May is well aware that he needs to rebound. His numbers were far from terrific in limited action last year after returning from Tommy John surgery. The fact that he was returning from surgery is a valid excuse, but May didn’t opt for excuses. He recently said that he “sucked” last year and is aiming for a rebound campaign in 2023.

May features some of the best stuff in baseball. His fastball is impressive and he offsets it with a strong repertoire of breaking pitches. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him make an NL Cy Young run if he pitches to his full potential. May has that kind of talent.

He finished the 2022 season with a 4.50 ERA through six games. But the Dodgers are banking on a bounce back effort from their young right-hander.