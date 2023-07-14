After a long tenure and an injury-ridden 2023, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is likely to be unfazed by any health updates. He has seen enough to not get ahead of himself and is again taking a measured approach in handling Clayton Kershaw's recovery process.

“I think for us it's kind of trying to figure out where we get Clayton back, which is the hope at the beginning of August,” Roberts revealed while appearing on MLB Network Radio's Loud Outs on Friday afternoon. The beloved southpaw has been out of action since the end of June dealing with a shoulder injury and now will apparently be sidelined through the MLB trade deadline.

The Dodgers are hoping it won't be long before Clayton Kershaw returns to their rotation.@Dodgers pic.twitter.com/GCIPWM05Xf — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 14, 2023

There was some hope that Kershaw would be good to go coming out of the All-Star break vs. the New York Mets, but Roberts and company are exercising caution. A first-place tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks and a deep starting rotation affords the team that luxury. Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Bobby Miller are scheduled to take the mound in the three-game series at Citi Field, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Clayton Kershaw was in top form prior to getting injured against the Colorado Rockies. His 2.55 ERA and 3.1 WAR had him in contention for a fourth-career CY Young award. A second World Series title would be better, though, as the veteran still contends with questions about his ability to shine on the big stage.

Those questions bare no significance right now. The 35-year-old needs to just worry about getting back healthy and in time to help the Dodgers claim their 10th National League West crown in 11 years. Kershaw is moving along and is partaking in agility drills in the outfield, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

LA (51-38) will look to stay afloat without one of their top players, just as it has been doing nearly all season long. The grind resumes Friday night vs. the Mets.