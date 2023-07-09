The Los Angeles Dodgers have been troubled throughout the first half of the year with a slew of injuries to their pitching staff. While the team appears to be making up some ground on the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks in recent days, the return to health of star pitcher Clayton Kershaw is vital to having a strong second half of the season.

Clayton Kershaw threw just a handful of pitches off the mound yesterday but has reported feeling good, Dave Roberts said. Still TBD if he will be back for that Mets series when eligible on 7/15. Julio Urías will start the post-ASB opener. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 8, 2023

Kershaw was placed on the Injured List shortly after being named to the National League All-Star team. The left-handed stalwart of the Dodgers pitching staff has shoulder inflammation, but he made a few throws from the mound Friday and reportedly felt good after he concluded his session.

The report did not indicate how many pitches Kershaw threw, but the Dodgers are hoping that Kershaw can make a return to the starting rotation shortly after the All-Star break. Kershaw will not be pitching for the National League All-Stars in Tuesday's game in Seattle.

The pitcher received a cortisone injection to address the inflammation, and the Dodgers are counting on him returning to the form that he has shown throughout the first half of the season. To this point, Kershaw has delivered a 10-4 record with a 2.55 earned run average. He has struck out 105 batters in 95.1 innings and he had taken every one of his turns prior to going on the IL.

Kershaw's season has been marked by a return to form of his fastball after a couple of seasons when his velocity had dipped. If a short stay on the IL and the cortisone treatment work well, Kershaw should return to his position as the team's top starter in the second half of the year.

Julio Urias will start the post All-Star break opener when the Dodgers face the Mets in New York.