Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism

Clayton Kershaw previously called out Freddie Freeman after he seemed hung up on his old team earlier this year. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following an offseason full of various storylines and drama. Kershaw originally stated that he hoped the Dodgers were not “second fiddle” to the Atlanta Braves in Freeman’s mind.

“I hope we’re not second fiddle,” Kershaw said earlier this season. “It’s a pretty special team over here, too. I think whenever he gets comfortable over here, he’ll really enjoy it.”

Clayton Kershaw later said he was wrong for not giving Freeman a pass. He most recently said that he and Freddie Freeman had a crucial discussion in reference to Freeman’s commitment to the Dodgers, per The Athletic.

“Our relationship got a lot better after that (talk),” Kershaw said. “I think there were some unintended good consequences that came out of that. I didn’t mean for anything, any of that to happen. But I think it was great for me, and I hope for him too.”

Freddie Freeman and Clayton Kershaw both ended up enjoying impressive 2022 performances for the 111-win Dodgers. Kershaw’s effort on the mound was important given Walker Buehler’s season-ending injury. Meanwhile, Freeman made up a dynamic duo alongside Mookie Betts in the Dodgers’ lineup.

LA and their stars are now gearing up to make an MLB playoff run.

There is no question that Freddie Freeman and Clayton Kershaw will be vital pieces to the Dodgers’ puzzle as they strive towards the World Series. And it appears that any bad blood, if there was any to begin with, has disappeared between the two veteran superstars.