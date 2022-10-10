Mookie Betts’ first words to Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman after Braves departure, revealed

Mookie Betts’ first words to Freddie Freeman after the Atlanta Braves former star signed in Los Angeles with the Dodgers were recently revealed, per The Athletic.

“Bro,” Betts said during Spring Training, “I just went through the same situation. If you ever want to talk about it, I’m here.”

Betts reportedly was initially unsure of what to say to the star first baseman in Spring Training. But Mookie Betts had endured a similar situation after being traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers.

Although Freeman chose to sign in LA, both players moved on from their former teams not long after leading those organizations to World Series championships.

Mookie Betts landed in LA ahead of the 2020 season after leading the Red Sox to a 2018 World Series victory. Meanwhile, the Braves and Freddie Freeman were unable to come to terms on a contract following Atlanta’s 2021 Fall Classic win.

Mookie Betts being there for Freeman makes sense. Freeman famously struggled with leaving Atlanta, as he had become the face of the Braves’ franchise. His first game back in Atlanta as a member of the Dodgers led to an emotional reaction. Some people began even to question whether he wanted to play for the Dodgers.

But it has recently become clear that Freeman is all in on the Dodgers as the team pursues a 2022 championship. He recently made a straight-forward statement ahead of the MLB Playoffs.

“First tournament’s over. Now, the big tournament starts. No one cares what your numbers were or how many wins you you have starting Tuesday. So it’s first to 11.”

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts will look to lead the Dodgers to a deep MLB playoff run.