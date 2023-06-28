Clayton Kershaw put together a sterling pitching performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night to lead his team to a 5-0 victory against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Kershaw was nearly unhittable in the contest, but he had to exit the mound in the sixth inning after just 79 pitches due to some discomfort.

Kershaw talked about his early removal from the hill following the game and it appears that there's nothing for the Dodgers and the teams' fans to be overly worried about with regards to the future Hall of Famer's status going forward.

“I just didn’t feel great overall. That last inning kind of got to me,” Clayton Kershaw said (h/t Bill Plunkete of the Orange Country Register). “Obviously not a lot of pitches. Definitely should have gone deeper in the game. Feel bad about making the bullpen cover three (innings). I just needed to come out there.”

Kershaw also said that he would have willed his way to pitch more innings if a no-hitter was still possible.

“I definitely would have kept pitching if I had a no-hitter,” Kershaw added. “For sure.”

The 35-year-old Clayton Kershaw allowed just a hit with two strikeouts against the Rockies. He improved his season record to 10-4 through 16 starts. He also has a 2.55 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

Fortunately for Kershaw and the Dodgers, the team's bullpen managed to finish the job and avoid a meltdown in the Colorado game, with Brusdar Gaterol, Ryan Brasier, Phil Bickford, and Evan Phillips combining for four innings of one-run ball.