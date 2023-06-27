The Los Angeles Dodgers head on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies in game one of their series Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick.

Los Angeles (43-34) is coming off a series win against the Houston Astros on the road as they took two of three. The Dodgers are in a three-headed race for the top spot in the NL West where the Arizona Diamondbacks sit atop the division. As the Dodgers take on the struggling Colorado Rockies on the road in Coors Field, this could be the time for the Dodgers to make a move to cut into the Diamondbacks' lead in the division.

Colorado (31-49) is coming off a series win against the Los Angeles Angels as they took two of the three on the road. Unfortunately, the Rockies have been a very big disappointment this year, especially with the talent they possess on their team, and need an overhaul to get back into the thick of things heading into the All-Star break. They hope they can turn things around as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers

Here are the Dodgers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-184)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+152)

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: MLB.TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Will Win

Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night against Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies. Kershaw is having a strong season, with a 9-4 record and a 2.72 ERA. He is also 26-11 against the Rockies in his career. Seabold, on the other hand, is struggling, with a 1-3 record and a 5.88 ERA.

The Dodgers are also the better team overall. They have a better record (43-34) than the Rockies (31-49) and a better lineup. The Dodgers also get to play at Coors Field where they have had a ton of success, especially Clayton Kershaw who has a 15-8 record in his career playing against the Rockies there. The Dodgers have also played well on the road with a 22-16 record and you can expect them to keep that momentum going into this matchup with the Rockies.

Why The Rockies Will Win

Connor Seabold will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seabold is struggling, with a 1-3 record and a 5.88 ERA. However, he has a chance to upset the Dodgers for a few reasons.

First, the Rockies have been playing well at home lately. They have won four of their last five games at Coors Field, and they are averaging 5.2 runs per game at home. Second, the Rockies have been hitting well against left-handed pitching this season. They are hitting .272 against lefties, which makes them better than a lot of other teams in the league against left-handed pitching. Finally, Kershaw is not as dominant as he once was. He has a 2.72 ERA this season, but he has also allowed 12 home runs in 13 starts. The Rockies have a lot of power hitters, so they have a chance to take advantage of Kershaw's home run problem.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heavily favored in this away matchup in Coors Field against the hometown Colorado Rockies and for good reason. Despite his early season struggles, Kershaw is rounding out to form and is looking like his former Cy-Young Award winner self. It's hard to expect Kershaw to limit the Rockies a ton in Coors Field but he should do much better at it than his counterpart Connor Seabold who should get hit hard by the Dodgers. I am reluctant to pay a premium on a run line but this has the makings of a potential blowout for the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers +1.5 (-184), Over 11.5 (-110)