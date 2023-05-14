Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher got some somber news on Saturday, hearing the news that his mother died. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw is expected to make his next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, then he could go on the bereavement list after that, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Clayton Kershaw has pitched well for the Dodgers to start this season, posting a 2.36 ERA in eight starts for Dave Roberts’ team.

The bereavement list in MLB is used when a player believes it is necessary to leave the team to attend to a serious illness or a death in his or his spouses family. A player on the bereavement list has to miss at least three games, or a maximum of seven games.

The Dodgers are certainly understanding of Kershaw’s grief in this time. It will be worth monitoring whether he stays scheduled to start on Tuesday, or goes on the bereavement list ahead of time.

Gavin Stone, a AAA pitcher in the Dodgers organization, was scratched from his start with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, according to Plunkett. That could be a back up plan incase there is a change of course and Kershaw needs to go on the bereavement list earlier than the Dodgers currently anticipate.

The Dodgers have faced some questions so far this season, but they currently sit at 25-15, good enough for first place in the National League West, and are three games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are in second place. The rest of the division is under .500.