Los Angeles Dodgers’ stars Mookie Betts and Max Muncy are both in Saturday’s lineup versus the San Diego Padres. However, Betts is returning to shortstop for the game, a position he’s beginning to see more playing time at. Meanwhile, Muncy is still dealing with an illness and Dave Roberts shared an update on Muncy’s health, per Blake Williams of Dodger Blue.

“I think physically he’s better,” Roberts said of Muncy. “There’s his chest cough that he can’t get past, but he’s doing alright. He’s hanging in there.”

Roberts also addressed Betts returning to shortstop for the second game of the Dodgers’ series against the Padres at Dodger Stadium, per Williams as well.

“I just marvel at how he (Betts) doesn’t get anxious or nervous taking this on,” Roberts stated. “He just has a way of just embracing it. But I don’t think that people can really appreciate how difficult this is. I really don’t.”

With Gavin Lux expected to be out for the season, Miguel Rojas took over shortstop duties to begin the year. However, Rojas went down with an injury of his own which led to Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts both receiving reps at the position. Taylor and Betts have continued to see time at shortstop despite Rojas’ return.

The Dodgers come into Saturday’s game fresh off a win over these Padres. Los Angeles has now won three out of their four games against San Diego this season, and they will look to keep their momentum alive in this contest.