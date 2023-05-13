Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Is it time for the Los Angeles Dodgers to make Mookie Betts their everyday shortstop? With Betts returning to the position once again on Saturday versus the San Diego Padres, it is a subject worth discussing.

Before people shoot down the question, a statistic provided by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times may cause those opposed to Betts playing shortstop to change their minds.

“In 28 games at RF this year, Betts is batting .208 with 4 HR, 12 RBI and a .720 OPS,” Harris shared on Twitter. “In just 14 games at 2B/SS, he is batting .318 with 4 HR, 10 RBI and a 1.082 OPS.”

Betts’ offense has improved while playing infield during the 2023 campaign. Coincidence? Possibly, but Betts hasn’t been shy about discussing his comfort in the infield.

Without further ado, here are two reasons why the Dodgers must make Mookie Betts their everyday shortstop in 2023.

Stars play one position

This move wouldn’t mean that Mookie Betts completely abandons right field for the rest of his career. After all, he’s a terrific outfielder. But having arguably your best player consistently switching positions, as Betts has played RF, 2B, and SS, isn’t the best course of action. Can Betts handle a little bit of versatility? Absolutely, but having him locked in at one position is the best course of action.

Under normal circumstances, it would make sense for the Dodgers to simply have Betts play in right field. Given the Dodgers’ shortstop uncertainty, (more on that later), it makes sense for him to start consistently receiving time at shortstop.

Superstars tend to play one particular position, and shortstop could be that position for Betts in 2023.

Mookie Betts can answer the Dodgers’ shortstop question marks

Gavin Lux is expected to miss the 2023 season, and Miguel Rojas has dealt with injury concerns this year. Even when Rojas is on the field, he’s a glove-first defender who doesn’t offer much offensive production.

Chris Taylor is better-suited for a utility role. He’s no stranger to moving around the diamond and can even help out in right field if Betts moves to shortstop.

The Dodgers can always try to acquire a shortstop ahead of the trade deadline, but keeping their prospects and moving Mookie Betts to shortstop makes sense. They have a number of outfielders who can fill-in this season, while their shortstop depth is lacking.

It will be interesting to see if Mookie Betts ends up moving to shortstop on an everyday basis in 2023.