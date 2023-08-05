The Los Angeles Dodgers took the first contest of their four-game series at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres on Friday, winning by a final score of 10-5. LA's offense heated up late in the affair and led the ball club to a big win. On Saturday, the Dodgers are set to turn to an interesting plan of attack on the mound.

Michael Grove will draw the start for Los Angeles, however, trade deadline acquisition Ryan Yarbrough will also likely be “heavily” featured in the game, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

LA activated Yarbrough, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals, on Friday prior to the Dodgers-Padres series. Emmet Sheehan was optioned in a corresponding move.

Yarbrough has the potential to play an intriguing role on the Dodgers pitching staff. The left-hander has pitched in a hybrid role of sorts throughout his entire MLB career. He consistently works as both a reliever and starter, something that continued in 2023 with the Royals.

Dodgers' pitching attack vs. Padres

It's unclear exactly what the Dodgers plan is. Perhaps Grove will serve as an opener and be replaced after just 1-2 innings. If not, Grove may have a normal start and Yarbrough could simply work multiple innings out of the bullpen. Although LA surely has a specific plan, they will need to be flexible based on how Grove fares against the Padres.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 PM PST in San Diego, CA. Michael Grove (2-3, 6.75) will start the game for LA as Blake Snell (8-8, 2.50) gets the ball for San Diego.