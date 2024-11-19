Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, two-time World Series MVP, joined Dodger Talk, hosted by David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, to discuss his last few seasons in Arlington, reflect on his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and, of course, the Blue Crew's most recent World Series win over the New York Yankees. Seager also took a moment to talk up his former teammate Walker Buehler.

“I was excited for all those guys over there. I was excited for the city. You know, not having the parade in 2020 (because of COVID). That city deserved that. So it was really to see it. It was awesome to kind of live through them. So it was a cool moment for them.

“(Walker Buehler) deserved that moment [striking out Alex Verdugo to close the World Series]. You know, that guy's been through a lot. To come back and compete. That's the guy you want on the mound. When we were playing together, that was the guy we always wanted on the mound. He's a special person and the right guy for that spot. … He is absolutely made for October. If there's a game you need to win, that's the guy you want on the mound.”

The Dodgers drafted Seager with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his major league debut in 2015 at age 21 and became a full-time player in 2016, winning NL Rookie of the Year.

Buehler was selected by the Dodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft. After signing, he required Tommy John surgery. He debuted in the majors in 2018 and joined the rotation in 2018. He missed all of the 2023 season after requiring another Tommy John surgery and having his flexor tendon repaired in August 2022.

Buehler finally had his first start back from injury in May 2024, although it was short-lived, and he had to return to the injured list. He finished 2024 1-6 over 16 starts with a 5.38 ERA and 1.292 WHIP.

Buehler is currently a free agent and is in talks with the Dodgers about a potential return, per New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Dodgers' busy offseason just getting started

Who are the Dodgers pursuing in free agency? The better question may be who they aren't pursuing.

Los Angeles will be sitting down with Juan Soto, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“Sources: The Dodgers are meeting with Juan Soto tomorrow, as @Feinsand first reported. Yes, it’d be absurd of them to follow a billion-dollar offseason with a $600M contract. But Shohei Ohtani’s first year in LA blew away all their financial projections. And they need an OF.”

The Dodgers are also rumored to be connected to Corbin Burnes and Max Fried and possibly trading for Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray.