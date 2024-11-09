Coming off their strong 4-1 series win over the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have celebrated almost non-stop. The team almost fell into a 3-2 series lead, as the Yankees led in the fifth inning of Game 5. Yet, a series of New York defensive miscues led to the National League champions tying the score at 5. They would take the lead for good in the eighth inning, and long-time starter Walker Buehler closed the door for the Dodgers, getting the final three outs to secure Los Angeles' eighth title. Now it seems that Buehler and the Dodgers are looking to continue their relationship for at least another year or two.

“The expectation is Clayton Kershaw will return to the Dodgers,” reported the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Friday. “LA considered the qualifying offer for Walker Buehler and is talking to him about a possible return.”

Kershaw returning isn't surprising, as the Dodgers front office led by general manager Brandon Gomes and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will likely let him pitch for the team until he retires. The bigger news is Buehler, who had a dominant pitching performance in Game 3 of the World Series to help his team gain a 3-0 lead. His save in Game 5 will further cement his status in Dodger lore. Do both sides want the relationship to continue? It certainly seems that way.

Will Walker Buehler, Dodgers reunite?

The Dodgers are certainly favorites to capture another title in 2025, as the majority of the team will be returning. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez could potentially be the biggest name to leave outside of Buehler, but it's still very early in the offseason. These first few weeks are usually slower, so news that Buehler and Los Angeles are negotiating a new deal to stay together is a good development for both sides.

The former Vanderbilt Commodore has spent his entire professional career with the inhabitants of Dodger Stadium. Although he's dealt with his fair share of injuries, his performance in his two World Series appearances show just how good he can be. The 30-year-old still possesses a great pitch mix and high velocity, so he should be able to get back to that near- Cy Young Award winning level he displayed in 2021. Will Buehler and the Dodgers continue to work together? It wouldn't be surprising at all to see them join forces again.