The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without Walker Buehler all season as he works his way back from Tommy John and flexor tendon surgery. But as the Dodgers look to clinch their spot in the playoffs, Buehler might be back sooner than expected.

Buehler is scheduled to face live hitters in the coming week, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. On Friday, the right-hander was able to throw a bullpen session while the in San Diego when the Dodgers took on the Padres. While he still doesn't have a firm timetable for return, Buehler is hoping to return on Sept. 1

General manager Brandon Gomes is hopeful of Buehler's return as soon as possible. However, coming off of such a serious injury, Gomes wants to ensure Buehler is fully healthy before rushing that return to the mound.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“That's the plan,” Gomes said of a Buehler return on Sept. 1. “We know he's itching to come back. We keep saying the same thing, ‘Walker – we'd love to have you back. But we're not going to threaten long-term stuff for you.”

Los Angeles currently leads the NL West by four games with their 65-46 record. Getting Buehler back should only bolster their postseason push. Over his six-year career with the Dodgers, Buehler has put up a 46-16 record with a 3.02 ERA and a 690/162 K/BB ratio. He's a two-time All-Star and of course a World Series champion.

The Dodgers will have to wait a little longer before seeing Walker Buehler make his return. But as he continues to up his rehab, the possibility of Buehler pitching in 2023 become more and more realistic.