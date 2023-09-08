On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot had a virtuoso performance against the Miami Marlins. In a game that the Dodgers won 10-0, Pepiot flirted with a perfect game, ultimately making it through seven innings with just one hit allowed.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got real about the epic performance and his reaction watching from the dugout.

“Man, we were all pulling for him,” said Roberts, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “…I was gonna give him every opportunity to finish that game if it was a no-hitter, let alone a perfect game.”

Ryan Pepiot was six and 2/3 innings into the contest by the time his perfect game bid finally came to an end with a Marlins hit. Still, the performance will certainly be called to memory by the Dodgers' coaching staff when the MLB playoffs get underway in just under a month.

The 26-year-old Pepiot was selected by the Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2022. He was out of the lineup for most of the 2023 season but was activated from the injured list in early August, beginning some minor-league rehab stints.

The performance is sure to ease some concerns about the Dodgers pitching staff. Julio Urias' future with the team is unclear after his recent domestic violence arrest, and Walker Buehler's injury return is still unclear.

It was also nice for Los Angeles to get back in the win column after losing their first two in the series against the Marlins. They will continue their East Coast trip in Washington against the Nationals on Friday.