Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pressed all the right buttons in an 8-0 win versus the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, and he is facing more big decisions in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The first major one has officially been made.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for LA in Dodger Stadium on Friday night, according to the team. He labored in Game 1– surrendered five runs and walked two batters in three innings– and has a 13.00 ERA in three outings against San Diego. In other words, maybe the young right-hander is due for a big-time performance just when the Dodgers need one most.

Roberts initially revealed that he was choosing between Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty (also struggled vs. Padres) and another bullpen day. In the end, though, he is trusting the $325 million man.

The Dodgers signed the 26-year-old righty to a historic contract for moments like these. Granted, the expectation for this year was to lean on Tyler Glasnow before he was shut down for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury. But Yamamoto has the talent to lead his team to the next round of the MLB playoffs.

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers rise above the pressure?

Although he is not yet living up to the impossible hype, the Japanese star was looking like a legitimate ace in June until he suffered a strained rotator cuff. He returned following a near-three-month stint on the injured list, gradually increased his pitch count and finished his rookie season with a 3.00 ERA and 105 strikeouts (90 innings). A seven-inning gem might not be feasible, but the prized offseason addition might be able to give Roberts five strong.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will duel countryman Yu Darvish in a high-octane environment. Nerves will be extremely high inside Dodger stadium, as the team tries to avoid a third straight NLDS exit. A calming presence on the mound in the first half of Game 5 could be the impetus for an NL Championship Series meeting with the New York Mets.

It might also leave no doubt about Dave Roberts' job security. Needless to say, this final clash with the Padres is incredibly important for the Dodgers.