The start of spring training for the Los Angeles Dodgers means it is time for manager Dave Roberts to assess the condition of his players. When asked what he thought of rightfielder Mookie Betts coming into camp with 8 additional pounds of muscle, Roberts said he didn’t realize that his superstar and perennial All-Star had put the weight on.

Dave Roberts gives his insight on how the young #Dodgers are handling this spring training and more on @SportsNetLA! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/B01Gy0WkB1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 17, 2023

“Did he gain 8 pounds,” Roberts asked with a degree of incredulity. “He carries it well. He looks the same to me.”

However, Roberts was glad to hear that Betts is somewhat bigger this year. He pointed out that some players have a tendency to take off weight as the season progresses while others lose weight. He believes Betts is a player who typically loses weight in the latter stages of the season, so gaining weight is a good thing for both the player and the team.

Roberts wants his players to feel confident and healthy, and if adding muscle weight does that for Betts, then it’s good for the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts is starting his 4th season with the Dodgers after playing the first 6 seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox. Betts is a five-tool player who combines excellent offensive skills with the ability to dominate on defense. He can chase down fly balls and throw the ball with authority to limit what base runners can do.

Betts won the American League MVP Award in 2018 with the Red Sox and finished second in National League MVP voting in 2020. Betts slashed .269/.340/.533 last year while belting 35 home runs and driving in 82 runs.