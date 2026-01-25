Matt Nagy was once a prime candidate to become next head coach of the Tennessee Titans. But after the franchise hired Robert Saleh, Nagy had to look elsewhere.

The Kansas City Chiefs, his former franchise, have already replaced him in the form of Eric Bieniemy. Now, Nagy might end up making a return to the Philadelphia Eagles, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Nagy chose not to sign his contract last offseason to get into the head coaching cycle and if not head elsewhere as a play caller. He remains a free agent who can wind up elsewhere. Perhaps back in Philadelphia where he began his coaching career.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: Davis Webb is a strong candidate for the #Raiders; The latest on the #Eagles OC search; The #Steelers hired Mike McCarthy but what about his QB? pic.twitter.com/9q6mWVJXEa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2026

Nagy isn't the only name on the Eagles' list. Jim Bob Cooter and Brian Daboll were both listed alongside him. Philadelphia is casting a wide net as they look to get their offense back on track. Nagy ultimately could be the beneficiary.

It would be a homecoming of sorts for coach and team. Nagy began his NFL coaching tenure as an intern with the Eagles back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2010 and held the role until he left for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

While his time as Chicago Bears head coach fell flat, Nagy is clearly still a respected offensive mind around league circles. He would be taking on two full shoulder loads of pressure if he were to join the Eagles. But at the same time, fixing their offense would show exactly what Nagy still has to offer the NFL.