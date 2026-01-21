As expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers have stayed busy this offseason, signing players such as Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker. However, it seems as if the Dodgers are finished adding at at least one position.

Los Angeles has plenty of talent in their pitching rotation from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, a fully healthy Shohei Ohtani and more. Because of that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman all but shut down the Dodgers acquiring more starting pitching, via Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.

“We are not,” Friedman responded when asked if the team was still in the market for starting pitching.

Article Continues Below

That statement means numerous different things for Los Angeles. But perhaps the most noteworthy is that, if true, the Dodgers would be out of the running for Freddy Peralta. The Milwaukee Brewers star has been connected to plenty of teams on the trade market, including the Dodgers. However, Los Angeles is at least for now bowing out of the race.

Perhaps the Dodgers change their mind down the field. The idea of Peralta pitching for Los Angeles is surely tantalizing. He is coming off of his second career All-Star appearance in 2025 after pitching to a 2.70 ERA and a 204/66 K/BB ratio. Peralta has pitched to a 3.59 ERA and a 1,153/360 K/BB ratio over his eight years in the major leagues.

Even if the Brewers do trade him though, it doesn't seem like Peralta will be pitching for the Dodgers in 2026. A free agent after the season, maybe that's when Los Angeles tries to add him to their rotation.