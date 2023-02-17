Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts is preparing to represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Betts recently revealed one of the primary reasons he joined Team USA for the 2023 WBC, per Juan Toribio.

“#Dodgers Mookie Betts said a big reason he decided to play for Team USA in the WBC is because of Mike Trout,” Toribio wrote on Twitter.

“We don’t get to share the field very often,” Betts said of Trout. “Now, never. So, to be on the same side playing with him and all the other guys, really, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Mookie Betts and Mike Trout are both locked into long-term contracts with the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels. The two of them likely won’t ever play on the same team in MLB barring a shocking trade. The World Baseball Classic provides them with an opportunity to play alongside one another while striving towards a WBC victory.

The Team USA roster features plenty of talent. Both the Dodgers and Angels have a number of key players participating in the tournament. The Halos’ standout WBC participants include Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have stars such as Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman, and Julio Urias set to play in the event.

This year’s edition of the World Baseball Classic projects to be exciting throughout. Team USA has a chance to win it all but they will face stiff competition. Meanwhile, fans will be in for a treat with superstars like Mookie Betts and Mike Trout set to team up.