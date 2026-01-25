The New England Patriots will have to get past the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game if they want to make it to the Super Bowl, and they've already seen that it won't be an easy task. The Patriots' offense has hit on all cylinders this season, but they're going up against a stout Broncos' defense, which has been one of the best units in the league this season.

Will Campbell is feeling the effects, and to start the game, he's had a few underwhelming moments against Nik Bonitto.

Will Campbell already having difficulties with Nik Bonitto. 🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/WuO7nMu39x — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) January 25, 2026

Ironically enough, Campbell was asked days before the game what he thought about going up against Bonitto.

Article Continues Below

“He's a good player,” Campbell told reporters. “They got a bunch of good players across the front, back end, linebackers. It's a good defense. There's not really any bad things about any team that's left this late in the season.”

Campbell didn't have a great playoff debut, and it looks like the struggles may continue in this game as well. There were a lot of critics about the rookie's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he made a bold statement about what he thought about the chatter.

“Honestly, I don’t give a (expletive) what anyone says,” Campbell said via Carlos A. Lopez. “It’s easy to type behind a Twitter account that is fake. I hold myself to the highest expectation of anybody. I want to be perfect.”

Campbell has probably seen all types of criticism throughout the season, and that's what comes with the game when you don't perform at a certain standard. Add to the fact that he was a high draft pick, and people will continue to criticize him. At the same time, Campbell has had some good moments this season, and if he can continue to build on that, he'll have a solid career.