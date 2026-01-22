Going into 2026, the Los Angeles Dodgers will once again be the team to beat for three reasons. They are the defending World Series champions, Shohei Ohtani is the reigning MVP, and Kyle Tucker signed a $240 million contract for four years.

However, their two top sluggers are only receiving a total of $3 million in salary, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Ohtani is being paid $2 million with $68 million deferred. Conversely, Tucker is being paid $1 million, with a $64 million signing bonus awaiting him before spring training.

This past year, Ohtani batted .282 with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 172 hits. Tucker finished with a .266 batting average, 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 133 hits with the Chicago Cubs.

In 2023, Ohtani made baseball history by signing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. He is receiving $2 million annually, with the remaining $680 million deferred and without interest, to be paid out between 2034 and 2043. It also includes a no-trade clause, keeping him a Dodger for life.

Meanwhile, Tucker's deal includes that signing bonus as well as $30 million in deferred compensation. The deal value is approximately $57.1 million.

From a baseball standpoint, the Dodgers are world beaters. With Ohtani and Tucker in the lineup, there are still Will Smith, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. If they win it again, the Dodgers will be the first team since the New York Yankees (1998-2000) to win three consecutive World Series.

Overall, Los Angeles has the highest payroll in MLB, including the luxury tax, at $413 million. That is $100 million more than any other team in the league. Their overall cash payroll is $196,782,500.