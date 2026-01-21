The newest Los Angeles Dodgers slugger needed to bat down some rumors circling around him Wednesday. Kyle Tucker sent shockwaves in signing with the Dodgers on Jan. 15. But the former Chicago Cubs star already is facing criticism.

Regarding his reported lack of enthusiasm for baseball.

Tucker addressed that stunning rumbling via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints. He elaborately dismantled that narrative.

“I don't read into it a whole lot…I try to do my best out there regardless of how I feel… I just try to block out noise,” Tucker said. “Maybe my demeanor…But I know who I am.”

Tucker gets called out for his “lack of enthusiasm” due to likely sharing a lack of stoic energy after each hit or home run. Yet rose as one of the best MLB Free Agency moves during the offseason.

Kyle Tucker reacts to playing for Dodgers

Article Continues Below

Tucker still jumps from one contender to the World Series winner.

“I think very highly of this organization. Playing here is exciting,” Tucker said via Mistretta. “This is a great group of guys.”

Tucker joins Shohei Ohtani and company in what already looks like a terrifying batting lineup. Manager Dave Roberts also adds one of the league's best right fielders. Roberts even hinted that Tucker will be near the top of the hitting order.

Yet the move likely impacts fan favorite Teoscar Hernandez. Tucker's arrival points to Hernandez flipping to left field ahead of the 2026 season.

L.A. fans got hyped for Tucker's addition — even releasing a hype video on the Dodgers' social media accounts.