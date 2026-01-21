The Los Angeles Dodgers added another superstar to their lineup when they signed outfielder Kyle Tucker to a $240 million contract. Now, manager Dave Roberts must decide where he will hit in the lineup.

With the roster the Dodgers have assembled, Roberts will have plenty of options when he turns in the lineup card. When it comes to Tucker though, he is expecting him to hit towards the top, via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

“Second or third seems to make sense,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers already had players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman on their roster when they signed Tucker. All are expected to hit towards the top of the lineup as well. Still, Roberts knows exactly what the outfielder is bringing to Los Angeles.

Tucker spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs, earning his fourth-straight All-Star nomination. Over 136 games, the outfielder hit .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Through his eight-year MLB career thus far, Tucker has hit .273 with 147 home runs, 490 RBIs and 119 stolen bases. Alongside his All-Star appearances, Tucker also won a World Series with the Houston Astros.

Hitting in the top three would give Tucker an opportunity to both drive in and score plenty of runs. His 91 runs in 2025 would've ranked third on the Dodgers in 2025. His .377 on-base percentage would've also ranked third.

With their World Series window open and plenty of money to spend, Los Angeles has gone all-in. Adding Tucker to the mix only makes the Dodgers scarier contenders. No matter where he ends up in the lineup, the outfielder is set to make an impact.