After turning in a dominant effort in Game 4 of the NLCS with Max Muncy kicked over to first base and Kiké Hernández taking his spot at third base, the Los Angeles Dodgers brought back Freddie Freeman for Game 5 in an attempt to close out the series and bring the World Series, not Game 6, to Blue Heaven.

Unfortunately, things didn't shake out in LA's favor, as the Dodgers lost the game 12-6 and Freeman had little impact on the final score, going 0-for-5 in the game while striking out in key moments.

Will Freeman be able to turn it all around and play a big role for the team moving forward? Well, considering his ankle won't magically be fixed in the next week or two, that feels unlikely. But before that can happen, Freeman actually has to make the Game 6 NLDS lineup, which is anything but a guarantee, as manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game.

“I’m going to have a conversation with him tomorrow,” Roberts explained via Fightful. “But I do think that his swing is not right. I’m certain it’s the ankle. We’ll have that conversation, but it’s certainly an option to not have him in there for Game 6, yes.”

Though Freeman is a former MVP, an eight-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, and a Golden Glove winner, he's been really struggling over the past five games he's appeared in, recording just four hits on 21 at-bats with one lone RBI to his name. Muncy, by contrast, has shined at third and first base alike, recording six hits, four RBIs, and two home runs against the Mets alone. Place him at first, give Hernández another shot at third, and let Freeman get ready for Game 7 or Game 1 of the World Series, whichever comes next.

Even Freddie Freeman admits to struggles for the Dodgers

While Roberts is weighing his options over the next 24 hours before deciding on who will play first base in Game 6, even Freeman admits that he might need to put in some extensive work before his swing is back on track.

“It’s like you’re running a 100-meter hurdles, I keep hitting the same hurdle, and I run right into it every time,” Freeman told reporters. “It is what it is, and I’m doing the best I can. I’ll get a lot of treatment tomorrow and try to fix this swing.”

With a day off between LA's Game 5 loss and their Game 6 return to Dodger Stadium, Freeman will have a chance to work on his body and swing ahead of Game 6. But when you consider the team has a whole lot of travel lined up between the closing strike on Friday and the National Anthem on Sunday, it's worth wondering how much improvement Freeman will be able to muster.