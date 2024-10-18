Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers made a statement in Game 4 of the NLCS, taking down the New York Mets, 10-2. Ohtani got the Dodgers out on the right foot with a towering first inning home run.

The blast went 422 feet and came off of Ohtani's bat at 117.8 miles per hour. It marked the third hardest-hit home run in the pitch tracking era, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.

New York was able to respond to Ohtani's home run as Mark Vientos put one over the fence in the bottom of the first. They'd go back and forth in the third, with the Dodgers scoring two runs and the Mets answering with one.

But in the top of the fourth inning, Los Angeles broke away as Mookie Betts hit a two run double. They'd go on seven unanswered runs, which included a Betts home run, to easily take the win. Now up 3-1 in the NLCS, they'll have a chance to close out the Mets on Friday.

While much was made about Shohei Ohtani entering his first postseason, he has been able to shake off all the jitters in the NLCS. His first inning blast was his second home run of the series, adding a .286 batting average and five RBI total. It has been a needed bounce back after the NLDS. While Ohtani did have a home run and four RBI, he hit just .200 and struck out 10 times. Furthermore, he has yet to steal a base in the playoffs.

But perhaps Game 4 is exactly what Ohtani needed to find his spark. Only one game separates the Dodgers from an opportunity to win the World Series. Earning three straight wins at Citi Field to clinch the NL pennant would certainly make a statement. Another first inning home run from Ohtani would inch Los Angeles closer to their goals.