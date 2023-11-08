Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praises Craig Counsell for taking the managerial job with the Chicago Cubs job

The Chicago Cubs pulled off a stunning move that shocked the MLB when they made Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager with a five-year, $40 million deal. The move wasn't only shocking because practically no one anticipated Counsell going to the Cubs when his contract expired at the start of November, but because the Cubs already had a manager. Now, former manager David Ross is left without a job and Counsell will work for the biggest rival of his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers.

To some, the move was a betrayal. For Brewers fans, it hurts to see Counsell leave for their arch nemesis. In the coaches circle, some questioned Counsell taking a fellow coach's job from him.

However, others praised the move. This included Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“The truth is, no one will ever realize their maximum value until or unless you’re willing to be a free agent,” Roberts said. “That’s just the fact of the matter. Counsell was willing to do that. Players do it every year. It shouldn’t be looked at as taboo for a manager to exercise his right to become a free agent. I think the industry has sort of frowned upon that and I give Counsell a lot of credit and respect for talking through it with his family and being willing to do that,” via Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.

In nine seasons managing the Brewers, Craig Counsell led Milwaukee to three NL Central titles with an overall record of 707-625. Counsell now takes over a team which went 83-79 in 2023 and finished second in the NL Central.